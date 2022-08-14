TD Securities Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.83.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.30.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.