TD Securities Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.25 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.69 and a 1-year high of C$62.77.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

