Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of California Resources worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

