Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $129.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.