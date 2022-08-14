Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $401.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.