Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.11.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

