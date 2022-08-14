The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.