The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €102.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VAR1 opened at €80.42 ($82.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.52. Varta has a 52 week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 52 week high of €165.90 ($169.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.