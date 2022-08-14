The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $97.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.