The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $97.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

