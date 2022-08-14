The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $115.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81.

Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.