The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $115.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance
Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
