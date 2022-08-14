The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

