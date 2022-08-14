The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 453,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 397,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.