The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

