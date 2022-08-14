TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.67. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,156,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,426.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also

