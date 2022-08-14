TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 318 ($3.84).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.06. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £938.57 million and a PE ratio of 18,040.00.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

About TI Fluid Systems

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.