Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

ABNB opened at $124.51 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

