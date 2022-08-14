Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.37 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

