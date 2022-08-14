Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,024 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MELI stock opened at $1,081.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $761.52 and its 200-day moving average is $924.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

