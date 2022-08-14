Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 60,631 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 156.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

