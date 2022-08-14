Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 97,335 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

