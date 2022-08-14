Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,347 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

