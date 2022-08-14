Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

