Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.14 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

