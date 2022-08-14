Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.04 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,821 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

WDAY stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

