Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

