Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.67 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

