Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in United Rentals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of URI opened at $336.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

