Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in CMS Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CMS Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.