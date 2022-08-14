Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

