Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.