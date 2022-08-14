Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

NYSE MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $244.75 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

