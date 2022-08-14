Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $409.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

