Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM opened at $444.91 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

