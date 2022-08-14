Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,162,046 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,046 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.