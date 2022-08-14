Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 224,153 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224,153 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Incyte by 2,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 303,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $20,169,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.99 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

