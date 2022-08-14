Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 25,065 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Raymond James by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Raymond James by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RJF opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.