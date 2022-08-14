Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,932 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $201.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

