Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 38,245 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 473.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 415,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

UDR opened at $50.13 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

