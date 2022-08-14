Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,886 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

