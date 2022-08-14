Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,952 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day moving average is $314.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

