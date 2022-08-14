Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,545 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

EXPD opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.