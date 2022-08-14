Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 83,951 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,951 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.