Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 99,596 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

