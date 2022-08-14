Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 9.4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.51. 345,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 197,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.42 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

