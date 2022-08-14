Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 84,490,311 shares.

Tower Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

