Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.76.
TTD stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.29, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
