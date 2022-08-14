Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.76.

TTD stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.29, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

