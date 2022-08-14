Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 6,078 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.