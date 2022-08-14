Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $429.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

