TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.