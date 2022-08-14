Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Up 5.3 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.